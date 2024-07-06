Among the parties, the Democratic Party falls below 24%. All the data

The majority of Italians choose Marine Le Pen and the Rassemblement National. A result that will be much discussed and that will shake the political halls. When asked who they would vote for in France in the second round of the legislative elections, 53.2% answered Le Pen. The president Emmanuel Macron and his desistance with the left stops at 46.8%. This is the main result of the survey carried out for Affaritaliani.it by Roberto Baldassari, general manager of Lab21.01.

Another sensational figure on the top of the EU institutions. Only 40.3% of Italians declare themselves in favour of reconfirming Ursula von der Leyen at the helm of the EU Commission. Those against are the clear majority, equal to 59.7% of the sample.





