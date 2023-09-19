More exits than incomes in 46% of cases, increasingly poor Italian families

Italians increasingly poor. According to the survey carried out by Swgin September 2023, for Italian families money receipts were higher than go out only in 24% of cases. What stands out, however, is the negative data according to which expenditure, compared to revenue, was 42% higher than revenue.

In detail, the 24% figure derives from a growth in savings (14%) and from the growth in consumption (+10%). The negative figure of 42% derives instead from reduction in consumption (23%), from resort to saving (13%) and from recourse to debt (6%). In this case, the parity between income and expenditure would be equivalent to 34%.

These data do not bode well for the economic situation of Italian families, but which, however, remain more optimistic instead of forecasts. In October 2023, in fact, second Swg further deterioration is expected.

In this case, income would be higher than expenditure for Italian families in only 23% of cases (with a contraction, therefore, of 1%). According to the forecast, however, the ratio of expenditure exceeding income would continue to grow, reaching 46% of cases.

According to the estimate of Swg, the 23% figure would derive from a growth in savings (13%) and the growth in consumption (+10%), while, on the other hand, the 46% figure would come from the reduction in consumption (28%), the recourse to savings (12%) and recourse to debt (6%). In this case, the parity between income and expenditure for Italian families would be equivalent to 31%.

