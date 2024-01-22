Are you going to visit the towers this summer holiday? Garisenda and Asinellithe St. Petronius Basilica on the Piazza Maggiore and arcades of the Palazzo della Banca d'Italia in Bologna? Before you drive away, check what the speed limit is in this city. In Bologna the speed limit was reduced from 50 to 30 km/h, but that could easily change.

The rule change received many hand gestures from angry Italians. Residents took to the streets to protest, something they were not allowed to do. People gathered at it Palazzo d'Accursio, the palace that serves as the base of the city government. Protesters shouted at the mayor and carried whistles and signs to attract extra attention.

A sandwich as an argument

One of the organizers arrives The Guardian find out what makes citizens so angry. It would not only concern the fines that road users receive when they drive too fast. 'There is a lot of anger in Bologna now. The problem is not just the fine – the law changes lives completely,” claims one Andrea Spettoli. “One employee told me he no longer has the time to drive home for lunch, so he has to make do with a sandwich,” she adds.

People who drive for a living are inconvenienced

There are worse things in the world than a sandwich for lunch, but there are also important things that are ruined by the lower speed limit. Protesters say ambulances are affected by the lower speed limit. “Last Monday, an ambulance from the Navile took 1 hour and 15 minutes to reach the Maggiore,” a citizen told Italian newspaper il Resto del Carlino. According to Google Maps, this journey would normally take 28 minutes.

READ ALSO: RAI wants the same traffic rules everywhere: 30 km/h in all cities

The 30 km/h maximum speed also throws bus drivers' planning into disarray. In addition, opponents claim that it causes more accidents. Road users would look at their speedometer more often to see if they are not driving too fast. This can cause the driver to become distracted and overlook someone.

Proponents of 30 km/h are pushing back

Mayor Lepore comes up with a response. He says only seven fines were issued on the first day of the new speed limit. According to him, this means that most drivers will quickly get used to the new rule, even if reluctantly. “We will continue because we are convinced that we will quickly see results in the field of safety,” says the mayor.

Lepore is supported by another movement that calls itself Bologna30. “What is the price we have to pay for improved safety, less traffic, less noise and emissions?” Bologna30 asks the demonstrators. The last word has not yet been spoken on the new speed limit. Once again the advice: check the latest status before you drive in the heart of Bologna.