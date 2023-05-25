Electoral political polls today May 25, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Italians judge the protests of eco-activists who block roads or deface monuments as “intolerable”: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls processed by Ipsos for the program On Tuesdaybroadcast on La7 on the evening of Tuesday 23 May.

The institute directed by Nando Pagnoncelli, which presented the results of the survey during the broadcast conducted by Giovanni Floris, asked the sample the following question: “The protests of eco-activists who soil monuments or block roads”.

“They are intolerable” was the response of 54% of the people questioned. 35 percent judge them “excessive” but at the same time evaluate the protests as “understandable”, while 11 percent of those interviewed did not answer the question or do not have an opinion on the matter.

