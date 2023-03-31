The AI ​​system ChatGPT is immediately banned in Italy. According to the Italian privacy regulator Il Garante, the American OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, keeps does not comply with the privacy rules. In addition, according to the regulator, there was a data breach at ChatGPT earlier this month. The authority opens an investigation into OpenAI’s privacy policy. The block will remain in effect until the company complies with the privacy rules.

According to Il Garante, OpenAI does not comply with European rules for the collection of personal data. The company collects that data to ‘train’ the algorithms, but according to Il Garante, OpenAI does this unlawfully. Users would be left with a lack of information about what Open AI collects from them.

The regulator also finds it problematic that minors can also use ChatGPT. Users do not have to verify their age before they want to use the chatbot. According to the regulator, conversations of users in the chatbot became public during the data breach, as well as payment details of subscribers. OpenAI must take action within twenty days. If the company does not change its privacy policy, a fine of four percent of annual turnover will follow.

The blockade follows criticism from major players in the tech sector against AI labs. More than 1,800 people – including Elon Musk, Yuval Noah Harari and Steve Wozniak – called for a temporary halt to experiments with AI in a petition. According to the signatories, artificial intelligence can pose major risks to society and people if companies do not handle it with care.