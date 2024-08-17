The Farnesina intervenes on the group of Italians stranded in Madeira, Portugal. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked the General Command of the Guardia di Finanza, through its command at Fiumicino airport, to intervene quickly on the airline Wizzair that since August 15 has left 200 Italian passengers without protection after the cancellation of a flight to Rome. This is what can be read in a note from the Farnesina in which it is emphasized that the Italian Government has accepted the request of the citizens who ask to be boarded as soon as possible on a new flight. In recent days the airline has been unreachable by the passengers left at the Madeira airport who were trying to ask to speed up the sending of a new aircraft for their return to Italy.

The Italian Ambassador to Portugal Claudio Miscia – the note adds – called some Italian citizens present at the airport to update them on the latest actions taken to accelerate the airline’s response, while the honorary consul in Madeira remains at the airport, in contact with the passengers still present to provide the necessary assistance.

The Italian ambassador in Lisbon has also created an “emergency unit” to monitor the situation of compatriots present on the island.

The Ambassador – the Farnesina states in a press release – has asked the honorary consul Margarida Valle Dos Santos to maintain a presence at the airport with her collaborators for passengers who have not been re-protected by Wizzair in hotels on the island. The Italian embassy has also followed the repatriation of 8 passengers who returned with a flight via Warsaw. In Rome, the Farnesina and ENAC, the national civil aviation agency, in operational coordination with the Guardia di Finanza, have acted on the Italian representation of the airline to accelerate the dispatch of a new aircraft for the return to Italy. The airline Wizzair reported this evening that an extraordinary flight could be made operational tomorrow to bring the passengers back to Italy stranded in Madeira since August 15th.