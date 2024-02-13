Italians bled by rent, while Belgium uses only 18% of its salary. The data

What an impact it has the increase in the cost of living and in particular of expensive rents on the methods of expense and of savings of Europeans? And how much does this impact weigh in evaluating the attractiveness of a country? The online bank liveability index N26 is a study that aims to identify the European countries that offer a better quality of life.

The ranking considers relative expenses to the rent And electricity that the inhabitants are faced with, in addition to the population density and the general sense of happiness of residents. Among the various costs analyzed to define the ranking of the most livable countries in Europe, therefore, the relative ones are of particular importance to the rentespecially if analyzed in relation to the average amount of salaries.

According to the data N26Italy ranks last in the ranking with focus on rents: the situation expensive rents in our country it has a significant impact on people monthly salaries of Italians, among the lowest in Europe. In fact, over 52% of the salary is allocated to rent, the highest percentage among the European countries considered, considering the national average of the cost of rent for a two-room apartment, which stands at around €1,400.

The more detailed analysis of Italian cities sees Florence as the most expensive, with an average monthly rental cost of €1,806 and peaks of €2,200 for the historic center. Milan follows with an average of €1,674 per month, but returns to the top if we consider the highest peak in costs for two-room apartments in the historic center, with approximately €2,838 per month. TO RomeOn the other hand, third in the ranking, the average cost of rent for a two-room apartment is below average, with an average price of €1,200.

If Italy is at the bottom of this ranking N26preceding it among European countries we find Spainwith an average monthly rental price of €1,377, i Netherlandsapproximately €1,620, and the United Kingdom with €1,460 per month. In these countries the percentages of salary to be allocated to rent are lower, respectively 45% for Spain and 37% for the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

In first place in the ranking we find the Belgium, where the rent of a two-room apartment costs around €800 per month: here the inhabitants allocate only 18% of their salary to this expense. They occupy second and third place Swiss And Denmarkwhere on average 21% of your monthly salary is allocated for a two-room apartment that costs €1,733 and €1,159 respectively.