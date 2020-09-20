«Politicians must be sent home! They are all the same, they don’t care about anything other than eating themselves and not about normal people. Of course I have voted ‘yes’, we must teach a lesson to these scoundrels who have destroyed the country. Anna Maria carefully descends the stairs of a polling station located in a residential neighborhood in Rome. At 90, she has made a remarkable effort to participate in the. constitutional referendum held today and tomorrow in Italy to reduce the number of deputies and senators.

If the ‘yes’ wins, as all the polls predict, the parliamentarians will go from 945 to 600, thus aligning the Italian legislative with the usual figures of other European nations. The cut, which would take effect from the next legislature, will save a maximum of 100 million euros per year, according to the calculations of the 5 Star Movement (M5E), the main partner of the Government coalition and promoter of the consultation, which does not require a minimum participation to be valid.

“There is no risk to democracy from having fewer parliamentarians, as some argue. Quite the opposite. We must celebrate that we are going to get rid of a few politicians, ”laughs Filippo, a 45-year-old employee who has come to vote with his wife. “The referendum is a good opportunity to reduce the waste of public spending at a time that is also very difficult for the country due to the economic crisis that is causing the coronavirus,” says the woman. “I think the parties can do things better even if now they will have fewer parliamentarians.”

At the exit of the electoral colleges, the majority were those who acknowledged having voted ‘yes’ in the referendum. They saw it as an opportunity to settle accounts with a political class with whom many feel disappointed. The nonagenarian Anna Maria sums up this general sentiment well: «Look, I have had time to vote for all parties: red, blue, white or yellow. What I want is that they don’t steal from us and do things well, but in the end all the games have proven to be the same. Like her, many Italians found in the referendum the option to punish the political ‘caste’.

That same sentiment was what led the M5E to win the 2018 elections. The expected success of this popular vote comes, however, at a time of extreme weakness for this political force and it does not seem that it will be able to capitalize on it. In the polls, it is widely outnumbered by both Matteo Salvini’s League and the Democratic Party (PD, center-left), its partner in the government coalition. Even Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing Brothers of Italy formation is hot on his heels.

Aware that the victory of the ‘yes’ is taken for granted, Luigi Di Maio, Minister of Foreign Affairs and one of the heavyweights of the M5E, has presented in his last interventions to the referendum as a first piece in the way of other changes of draft. “If we cut the parliamentarians, we will have the possibility of accelerating the process of the new electoral law and other constitutional reforms. I say: let’s start ”, he commented this week in the Rai. It remains to be seen if these transformations have the support among the parties that have won the reduction in the number of deputies and senators. Despite the important opposing voices within all the formations, the official position of the majority of the political forces was in favor of ‘yes’.

In the first appointment with the polls that has been held in Italy since the pandemic broke out, the day passed normally. At 12 noon, 12.25% of the voters had cast their ballots. On Monday they vote until 3:00 p.m., when the vote will begin. Simultaneously to the referendum, elections are held in a thousand municipalities and 7 regions. The parties are very aware of what happens in the regionals, in which a significant growth of the right-wing coalition is expected, formed by the League, the Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi’s party.

Conservative candidates are expected to win in Veneto, Liguria and Valle d’Aosta, while the left will keep Campania. On the other hand, it is not at all clear what will happen in Apulia, Marche and Tuscany, ruled until now by the PD. The loss of these three regions and, in particular, of Tuscany, for its value as a historic ‘red’ stronghold of the country, would be an undoubted setback for the left. However, political analysts rule out that the political crisis that would open in that case ends up affecting the government coalition that supports the Government led by Giuseppe Conte, which has remained oblivious to the electoral campaign in the face of this appointment with the polls.