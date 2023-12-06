The brothers are also among the Italian crews at the Dakar 2024 Tito and Silvio Totanientrepreneurs from L’Aquila with the well-known car resale dealership “Totani”, who are preparing, as private individuals, to participate again in the famous rally race Dakarscheduled from 5 to 19 January 2024 Saudi Arabia aboard a Nissan Patrol “Tanit”.

Italians at the Dakar 2024

The Totani crew is one of the few Italian teams registered in the “T1 four-wheel drive“. This Italian team specializes in the famous Rally Raid, and can boast important victories in its history, including success at the 2012 Dakar in South America and the 2022 Dakar in Saudi Arabia.

“This represents our fifth participation in the Rally, with two times assisting and three times competing. In 2012, with Mitsubishi Pajero number 412, we were the only Italians to cross the finish line in the strenuous competition that took us across the Andean peaks of Chile to the ocean beaches of Peru, passing through the deserts of Argentina. In the last participation, however, with the Nissan Patrol number 272, we obtained 60th place in the general ranking, placing ourselves in first place among the Italian crews and among the rigid axle vehicles“.

The brothers Tito and Silvio Totani at the start of the Dakar 2024

“This year too we will participate in the T1 four-wheel drive category with our faithful “Tanit”, a 4.8 liter petrol Nissan Patrol GR Y62 with a 320 horsepower 6-cylinder engine. The car is equipped with BRAID rims, ORAM shock absorbers and Toyo M/T Open Country tyres, and this time it will be marked with the number 271. The preparation was carried out in collaboration with the MotorTecnica Racing team.

Tito Totani, one of the Italian participants in the Dakar 2024

Compared to 2022, we have made significant improvements to the car, focusing mainly on the engine, transmission and cooling system, further reducing the overall weight of the vehicle. This year’s route is particularly challenging, with the addition of two new Marathon stages. The competition features an all-time record of 434 competitors, and of the cars competing, we are among the very few to continue to compete with an older generation car.“

“We are enthusiastic, highly motivated and ready to race at full speed over the dunes, to represent L’Aquila, Abruzzo and Italy to the fullest in what is the most famous, challenging and fascinating Rally race in the world“.

Dakar arrival on the podium 2022 Dakar Totani winners awards ceremony Nissan Patrol at the Dakar TOTANI Passage on the sand by the sea (Totani) at the Dakar Passage over the sand of the dunes, the Totani crew at the Dakar

In 2012 they were the only Italians to complete the difficult race, which crossed the Andean peaks of Chile up to the beaches of Peru. In 2022, however, they ranked at sixtieth place overalldistinguishing itself as the best Italian crew and the first among rigid axle cars.

Silvio Totani

Tito Totani

L’Saudi Arabia is hosting the event for the fifth time. The 2024 Dakar race starts on January 5 from AlUlaa thousand-year-old city, crossing the country heading towards the Empty Quarter and ends on January 19th Yanbu on the banks of Red Sea.

Discover the complete program, route, stages and dates of the Dakar 2024

The journey includes a prologue, 12 stages and takes place over 14 days, covering a total distance of approx 5,000 kilometers, of which 60% are completely new traits. Along the route of the Dakar 2024 are set up nine bivouacsin a large area that it crosses from west to eastcrisscrossing the path in both directions until the final arrival at Yanbu.

Read also:

👉 All the news and updates on the Dakar

👉 Off-road and 4×4 activities

If you are passionate about off roadfour-wheel drive and off-road adventures, don’t miss the ELABORARE4x4 magazine elaborate.com/4×4-subscription

PROCESS 4×4 magazine

👉 What do you think? Drop by discussions on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK