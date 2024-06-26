Swappie, European leader in the iPhone refurbishment sector, together with BVA Doxa, has identified four main types of consumers that reflect the different facets of the technological approach in our country. The first group is represented by the “Eco-practices”, mainly women between 45 and 64 years old, who live in Northern Italy. These consumers, with an average level of education and a medium-low income, are the protagonists of a balanced life and attentive to respecting the environment even in small daily choices. Despite a moderate motivation directed towards sustainability, their habits include eco-friendly practices such as reducing waste and using low-impact technologies, which they choose carefully and only after they have consolidated themselves on the market.

The “Green dreamers”, mainly women over 55 residing in Central Italy, represent the ecological fervor within the technological panorama. This group, which includes 21% of the population interviewed, stands out for the adoption of refurbished products and smart technologies, aimed at reducing energy consumption. They live their commitment to the environment with enthusiasm, embracing a lifestyle that includes the use of alternative means of transport and the adoption of conscious spending behaviors.

The “Technological” cluster is characterized by a mix of young men and women, between 18 and 34 years old, from Central and Southern Italy. These consumers, well educated and passionate about new technologies, are always ready to test the latest innovations on the market. Despite their interest in innovation, they do not neglect the aspect of sustainability, adopting eco-friendly behaviors such as turning off unnecessary lights and scrupulously separating waste collection. Finally, we find the “Indifferent”, mainly young adults between 25 and 34 years old from Central Italy, with a low level of education and a static approach to life. This group shows a general apathy towards both technological innovations and sustainable practices, reflecting a lack of interest that translates into unaware and disengaged consumption choices.