The inaugural assembly of the new CGIE, the General Council of Italians Abroad, will take place from 19 to 23 June, to be held in the International Conference Room of the Farnesina with the participation of the Vice President of the Council of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs chairman of the CGIE, Antonio Tajani, scheduled for Friday 23 June at 12, a speech that will be broadcast in live streaming on the Farnesina Youtube channel and open to the press. The proceedings of the assembly will open on Monday at 10 with the welcome of the Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs Giorgio Silli which will be followed by that of Francesco Papandrea, the most senior councilor who assumes the provisional chairmanship of the Assembly which will present the members of the new General Council made up of 63 councilors , of which 20 government-appointed and 43 elected on 9 and 10 April 2022 to represent the Italian communities. Starting Monday afternoon, the secretary general of the Council will also be appointed, together with four deputy secretaries general and 4 members of the presidency committee, each representing one of the 4 foreign constituencies: Europe, North and Central America, South America, Africa and Asia Oceania and Antarctica.

“Finally, after the long period of the pandemic and following the decision of the State Attorney’s Office which from the beginning of 2019 blocked and strongly conditioned the activities of the General Council of Italians Abroad, our body returns to dialogue directly with the institutions of our country to contribute to the definition of policies in favor of Italian communities residing abroad”. So the outgoing general secretary of the CGIE, Michele Schiavone, told Adnkronos. “In a phase of transitional policies such as the one we are experiencing – he explains Schiavone -, Italy is called to indicate the prospects and define the objectives for integrating the six million Italian citizens residing abroad and recovering a constant dialogue with the Italian descendants to enrich its foreign policy and recognize the rights of all its citizens. With the inauguration of the General Council of Italians Abroad, these expectations will materialize and we hope they will become a commitment of the Government”, he concludes.

The Council’s work will get underway on Wednesday with the debate in the plenary assembly and the report in which Undersecretary Giorgio Silli will set out the Government’s commitments in favor of policies for compatriots who are abroad. This will be followed by the speech of the newly elected general secretary of the CGIE containing the proposal of the assembly’s work for the conciliation. Representatives of ministries, experts, guests and a delegation of parliamentarians made up of 7 representatives of the Chamber and 7 of the Senate appointed by the president of the respective chambers will be present at the general debate. The proceedings will close on Friday with the discussion and approval of the agendas, motions and internal regulations of the General Council.

The General Council of Italians Abroad is the consultative body of the Government and Parliament on major issues of interest to Italians abroad and meets at least once a year. The CGIE, among its many functions, intends to promote and facilitate the development of the living conditions of the Italian communities abroad and to strengthen their connection with Italy, as well as to ensure the most effective protection of the rights of Italians abroad. foreign countries, facilitate the maintenance of their cultural and linguistic identity and promote their economic and commercial initiatives.