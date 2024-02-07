Italians abroad and the limits to be aware of in foreign countries

Far be it from me wanting to argue about the recent events that occurred in Hungarybut I am certain of one thing: abroad it is not like in Italy where everyone enjoys rights and few duties, where if for any reason you cause an accident that involves the lives of adults or children, you are very unlikely to go to prison, Are the rights of criminals protected a lot or perhaps too much?



I'll give you another example: if you deface monuments or works of art, until recently you didn't even pay the “restoration” costs, or if in Italy they find you with a quantity of drugs you get a report one day in your cell and the the next day you're out, which if you do in other countries, such as the eastern ones, you hardly get out of prison before three years and there, as far as we know, they don't have 5-star hotel “rooms”. You add the rest.

Now I would like to do it an example with Switzerlandwhere we all know that: 1) spitting on the ground, 2) throwing cigarette butts not in the appropriate containers or 3) riding a bicycle without a license plate, without a bell, without a rear-view mirror or without a helmet you are subject to quite expensive financial penalties: 1 ) 200 CHF, 2) from 60 to 300 CHF, 3) from 20 to 40 CHF.

Then to conclude we say that: a serious violation of traffic regulations can be punished with a fine or a prison sentence of up to three years. Fines are also pronounced by a criminal court. The maximum amount is 540,000 Swiss francs (max. 180 daily rates of max. 3000 Swiss francs), from the “UPI bfu.ch” website, page “Penalties in the event of speeding”, (exchange 1 CHF = 1, O7 euros).

The last one I read was about getting drunk, at home, with friends and having made too much noise, the Polizei intervened which led the revelers to tone it down and the owner was given an alcohol test. Swiss law allows you to withdraw your license even if you don't drive, as a preventative measure and that's what they did. Then it's up to you to prove that you are not an alcoholic. These are the rules and they must be respected, because if you are a foreigner and a repeat offender they accompany you to the border with the obligation not to return otherwise they will send you straight to jail.

As the advertisement said: seeing is believing. Now to return to our topic we must know well what are the customs and limits imposed by the various countries where you want to stay or stay in Italy, a stupendous and wonderful nation, also called (ironically) the Land of Bengodi. To close I quote Paolo Crepet: “The rules and the 'no' are like bollards on the sides of a road; they are points of reference, they must not change their position, they cannot decide to be there or not to be there.” I add: and this should apply to everyone.