Two sisters in Italy make a surprising discovery in their parents’ house. They find their grandfather’s fortune in old pasta packages.

Genoa – It sounds like an Italian cliché: In Italy, two sisters came across an unexpected treasure while cleaning out their childhood home. They discovered an enormous amount of money that had been hidden unnoticed in their former home for years. But they didn’t find the notes just anywhere; they found them in old pasta packages.

Hidden in pasta packages: Sisters find millions of deceased grandfather’s

After the death of their father, the two sisters from Genoa were clearing out their childhood home. In the process, they came across boxes still filled with the belongings of their grandfather, who had already died about 20 years ago. told the Italian news site Adnkronosthat they began to search through the boxes with a certain sadness.

“We empty the chests, we take away the wine, we walk up and down to take things away,” one of them says. “But at one point I see my sister with a very strange expression on her face.” In a cupboard they found a big surprise. “Here are pasta, she told me. And I said: ‘They must be expired, throw them away!’ And she said: ‘You don’t understand.’ I had to come and look,'” the sister recalled the moment. The reason for her reaction and her tears quickly became clear: in the pasta packets there were no pasta, but rolled up banknotes. It was her grandfather’s money that had been waiting for her all these years.

Huge treasure of money found in the basement – ​​but it is no longer worth anything

But the sisters’ joy at their discovery must have quickly evaporated. The banknotes were not euro notes, but lire. The former Italian currency was replaced by the euro when Italy joined the EU. After counting all the notes, they had a total of 158 million lire in their hands. They turned to the Italian bank to exchange the money for the current currency, but the bank replied that “since their accession (Editor’s note: Italy’s accession to the EU) ten years have passed since then.” An exchange is no longer possible.

Italian lira banknotes can no longer be exchanged for euros. © Janusz Pienkowski/Yay Pictures/IMAGO

Because Italian lire were officially abolished as a means of payment on February 28, 2002. According to the official website of the European Union The deadline for exchanging money into euros ended in 2012. This is not the case in all countries – in Germany, for example, old currency can still be exchanged.

Exchange of D-Mark into Euro In Germany, old D-Mark stocks can be exchanged for a fee can still be exchanged at the Deutsche BundesbankThe official exchange rate is one euro for 1.95583 DM. Only individual banknotes and coins are no longer accepted. Many people in Germany still have old money, which is still exchanged. In 2023, according to dpa 53 million D-Marks submitted for exchange.

Last hope after million dollar find: Italian women write to the President

The two sisters now plan to write a letter to President Sergio Mattarella and the Governor of the Bank of Italy, Fabio Panetta, asking them to support their cause: “I would like to ask you and anyone who can do something to put their hand on their heart, because the central banks of many European nations continue to exchange old banknotes that may be found by chance.”

They add: “It would be a great help to many families who are in the same situation as me and my sister. Many grandparents and parents have saved their whole lives. They would not want their sacrifices to have been in vain. I really hope that something can be done.” An answer is still pending. Will the two sisters become rich after all thanks to their grandfather’s fortune?

