An Italian woman was allegedly arrested on Friday 25 November in Istanbul, Turkey, while she was participating in a demonstration, prohibited by the prefecture, to celebrate the International Day against violence against women. The activists of the Mor Dayanisma association denounce it on Instagram.

“Two women, from Azerbaijan and Italy, are still detained and could be expelled”, reads a post by the association which denounced a “violent police repression” against the demonstrators with dozens of arrests. There are currently no other confirmations of the arrest of the compatriot.