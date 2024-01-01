Italian wine, it all went wrong in 2023. Year to be cancelled

One of the worst years for the world has ended Italian winea harvest from forget that of 2023, full of unexpected events of all kinds. Goodbye to the export record, the production record and the consumption boom in one fell swoop. The year that has just ended leaves Italian wine with more carbon than sugar. Businesses winemaking they lived a year in apnea, for many to forget. It was hoped – we read on gamberorosso – in tourism to definitively restart the away-from-home channel and make people forget it completely the pandemic yearsbut inflation and the cost of living have reduced enthusiasm; we hoped for exports to manage too many inventories but the most important countries they didn't shine and so do he sparkling wines I'm no longer a locomotive.

He thought about it downy mildew to cut production and restore balance supply chain with too many stocks, but instead of using scissors he used an axe. It was immediately clear that it wouldn't have been – Gambarorosso continues – a vintage to be framed, nor abundant. The fault is mainly downy mildew which hit the vineyards of half of Italy and which developed following the spring rains. In some areas, hail did the rest. The first estimates speak of a -12% with a production that would stop at 44 million of hectoliters, but the further you go the clearer it becomes the situation is worse than expected: we will go under 40 million hectolitres (-24%). It hasn't happened for 80 years. And the France becomes first producer.

