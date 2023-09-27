Italy could be involved in the repression of the Armenian population that is taking place these days in Nagorno Karabakh, in the southern Caucasus. Our country, in fact, would be among the main suppliers of military vehicles used by Azerbaijan in the offensive which has already caused over 400 victims (at least a thousand according to independent sources), over 40,000 displaced people and entire villages razed to the ground. The news of our involvement alongside the Azerbaijani dictator Aliyev has leaked in recent days: the millionaire orders in particular from Leonardo, the Italian company owned by the Ministry of Defence, which has entered into agreements to supply Azerbaijan with new military aircraft. Also on the plate is the sale of submarines and missiles. A scenario on which the Democratic Party is now asking urgent clarifications from Minister Guido Crosetto, head of Defense.

“Is it true, as press sources report, that Italian industries have supplied military equipment to Azerbaijan, a country that has been involved in military operations in the Armenian territories of Nagorno Karabakh for years?”, asks Piero Fassino, vice-president of the Defense commission, in the question signed with the dem deputies Stefano Graziano, Andrea De Maria and Giuseppe Provenzano.

The good relations between our government and Azerbaijan are known: on 12 January 2023, Minister Crosetto met the autocrat Aliyev in Baku to discuss «issues of common interest in the defense and energy sectors, objectives also shared by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni” reports the Ministry of Defense.

Not only. In the Azerbaijani capital, Minister Crosetto also met his counterpart Zakir Hasanov with whom he signed a memorandum of intent on cooperation in the field of training and education of the Armed Forces. Then, after conferring with the Head of the Security Services, Ali Naghiyev, Crosetto paid homage to the Fallen by placing a wreath at the Monument of the Martyrs, that is, of the soldiers responsible for the repression of the Armenian exclave of Karabakh. And so the Democratic Party attacks.

«The Minister of Defense does not believe that, if confirmed, this sale is in violation of law 185 of 1990, which prohibits military supplies to countries in conflict or responsible for serious violations of human rights. He does not believe that this contributes to keeping open a conflict that did it cause hundreds of victims and thousands of displaced people?”, asks the Democratic Party to Guido Crosetto.

The sale of military vehicles to Azerbaijan is confirmed by Leonardo itself. In fact, on 8 June 2023, the Italian company declared that it had «signed a contract for the supply of the C-27J Spartan as part of the visit of an Azerbaijani delegation to Italy in the presence of representatives of the Defense Ministers of the two countries» . Agreement reached «thanks to the precious contribution offered by the working group of the Italian Ministry of Defense» underlines Leonardo.

Meanwhile, the drama of the Armenians fleeing from Nagorno Karabakh continues: tens of thousands of civilians are currently trying to leave the country, trapped on the only road to Armenia and safety. The repression of the 120,000 Armenians of Karabakh is unfortunately a fait accompli for which Italy could also have serious responsibilities.