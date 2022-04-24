A further delivery of weapons to the Ukrainian people must be “decided by the Government”

“The list is classified in order not to put the country at risk and not to inform the person who is attacking the Ukrainian people”. The president of Copasir said so Adolfo Ursointerviewed on ‘The guest’ on Skytg24, talking about the list of “equipment and weapons” sent in Ukraine.

The possible dispatch of further weapons “the Government must decide“, Urso noted, recalling that Prime Minister Draghi, in his recent Copasir hearing,” assured us that the Government will present a new list to our Committee, if any “.

“We are not at war, we are part of a ‘Military alliance defensive that has decided to send equipment and weapons to the Ukrainian people to defend themselves from the aggressor. “Thus the president of the Copasir Urso answered the question of whether sending weapons to Ukraine means being at war.

Read also:

The Democratic Party confirms the alliance with the 5S. And raises: go back to proportional

Center-right, “Nordio premier. Meloni to foreign countries, Salvini to the Interior, me ..”

France, Macron wins the duel, flies towards an encore. He overwhelmed the opponent

Ukraine: Putin cancels the order to assault the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol

EU financial support to Zelensky. Fund for the reconstruction of Ukraine

Shanghai, the lockdown stops the port: risk of global commercial disaster

The Pope receives Orban for the first time, in the background the war. VIDEO

Ukraine emergency, € 500 thousand allocated by Banca Mediolanum

Gridspertise-Hera, intended for the smart grids of the future