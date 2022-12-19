Home page World

Vincent Fisher

A very special property is for sale in Italy. The Castello di Serravalle is not only a castle, but also an entire village.

Bologna – A curious real estate offer from Italy is currently making headlines. Because there, between the cities of Modena and Bologna, lies the Castello di Serravalle, hidden deep in the picturesque hinterland of Emilia-Romagna. The district of the Valsamoggia municipality has already experienced centuries of human history. Now the castle stands with the adjacent village of the same name and a former noble palace for sale for almost 2 million euros.

Italy: 2 million euro property was built in 1227 – country house served as a noble residence

The origins of the Castello di Serravalle go back to ancient Rome. The Roman village of Verabulum, which was later conquered and destroyed by the Lombards, once stood on the same property. Charlemagne is said to have stopped there on his way to the coronation in Rome. Because of its strategically favorable location, the Castello di Serravalle was repeatedly fought over. The neighboring village was always part of the sphere of influence. The entire property is now for sale.

In addition to the castle, it consists of a medieval tower built in 1227 and rebuilt in 1523. Next to it there is the palazzo, an 18th-century two-storey country house converted from an ancient covered loggia. Until the end of the 19th century it served as the noble residence of the Boccadiferro family. Last but not least, there are hanging gardens and a large park that encloses the entire village on the spot where the moat and city wall once stood. Even an ancient cemetery is part of the property.

14,812 square meters for 2 million euros – Italian medieval village with castle and palace for sale

If you are concerned that the historic building is a dump in need of renovation, you are wrong. Kitchens, bathrooms, numerous bedrooms and even heating – everything your heart desires is available in the building. Guests can also have a good time in the associated tavern. The facility is currently used for private events and conferences. According to the tender, the entire property covers a whopping 14,812 square meters.

Paolo Giacopini, who is selling the property on behalf of the anonymous owners, is mighty proud of “his” gem. “Not only is it very comfortable, but it also has tremendous potential as a quiet retreat to get away from it all, or as an investment that can be turned into a resort,” the real estate agent told CNN. He also highlights the scenic landscape of hills and vineyards that surround the Castello di Serravalle.

The purchase price of 1,980,000 euros seems almost cheap. Especially at a glance on real estate prices in large cities. And who can claim to own an Italian castle? (vfi)