The First Playable 2024 event also hosted, as per tradition, the evening of Italian Video Game Awards 2024or rather the most prestigious awards in the videogame field as far as Italy is concerned, and we will see all of them below winners in the various categories who were awarded in the evening.
Inside the La Compagnia cinema in Florence, Pierpaolo Greco and Giordana Moroni presented the event, with Multiplayer.it as media partner. Among the various presentations, which also saw a trailer of On Your Tail by Memorable Games and City 20 by Untold Games, the main protagonists were obviously the awards assigned.
Of particular note is the coveted Best Italian Game award which this year went to Mediterranean Hell by Eyeguys and Santa Ragione, but let’s see the complete list of winners.
Winners and nominees in each category
In reporting the titles and people awarded, we also highlight the nominees in the various categories, highlighting the winners for each section.
So let’s see the list below.
Outstanding Italian Company:
Outstanding Individual Contribution:
- Elisa Farinetti – Broken Arms Games
Best Italian Debut Game:
- dotAGE (Michele Pirovano) – WINNER
- Garden IN! (Dramatic Iceberg)
- River Tails: Stronger Together (Kid Onion Studio)
- Shattered Heaven (Leonardo Production)
- Universe for Sale (Tmesis Studio)
Outstanding Art:
- Children of Silentown (Elf Games, Luna2 Studio)
- Mediterranean Inferno (Eyeguys, Santa Ragione)
- Universe for Sale (Tmesis Studio) – WINNER
Outstanding Experience:
- dotAGE (Michele Pirovano)
- Mediterranea Inferno (Eyeguys, Santa Ragione) – WINNER
- TT Isle of Man: Ride on the Edge 3 (Nacon Studio Milan)
Best Italian Game:
- Bud Spencer & Terence Hill: Slaps and Beans 2 (Trinity Team)
- dotAGE (Michele Pirovano)
- Hot Wheels Unleashed 2: Turbocharged (Milestone)
- Mediterranea Inferno (Eyeguys, Santa Ragione) – WINNER
- Universe for Sale (Tmesis Studio)
Mediterranea Inferno thus wins both the main prize, that of best Italian game, and the award for Outstanding Experience, confirming itself as one of the best titles of last year and a production truly at the top of the Italian development scene.
The strange summer adventure of Claudio, Andrea and Mida has therefore conquered the jurycomposed of some selected journalists and developers such as Meg Clarke of Team 17, Raphael Colantonio of Wolfeye Studio, Diego Grammatico of Games London and Vincenzo Lettera of Multiplayer.it.
Also worth noting is the recurring presence of the excellent roguelike builder dotAGE and the charming hand-drawn narrative adventure Universe for Sale, but all of the nominated titles certainly deserve a lot of attention.
#Italian #Video #Game #Awards #winners #categories
Leave a Reply