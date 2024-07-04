The First Playable 2024 event also hosted, as per tradition, the evening of Italian Video Game Awards 2024or rather the most prestigious awards in the videogame field as far as Italy is concerned, and we will see all of them below winners in the various categories who were awarded in the evening.

Inside the La Compagnia cinema in Florence, Pierpaolo Greco and Giordana Moroni presented the event, with Multiplayer.it as media partner. Among the various presentations, which also saw a trailer of On Your Tail by Memorable Games and City 20 by Untold Games, the main protagonists were obviously the awards assigned.

Of particular note is the coveted Best Italian Game award which this year went to Mediterranean Hell by Eyeguys and Santa Ragione, but let’s see the complete list of winners.