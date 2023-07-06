It has just begun2023 edition of the Italian Video Game Awardsthe event that celebrates the excellence of the Italian gaming industry e rewards homegrown games and developers organized by IIDEA.
You can follow the event live on Twitch via the FirstPlayable channel to this address.
The awards ceremony is in English and hosted by Irish journalist, critic and streamer Aoife Wilson. The judging panel includes Vikki Blake, journalist, critic, columnist and consultant; Mike Channell, co-editor of Outside Xbox; Lucy James: Senior Video Producer at GameSpot and Creative Producer at Giant Bomb; Imogen Mellor, freelance journalist, streamer and presenter, Alexis Trust: Communication Manager at Chucklefish; Jake Tucker, managing editor of TechRadar Gaming; Ross Thompson: content creator, Consultant & Advisor in gaming and esports.
The nominations of the Italian Video Game Awards 2023
Below you will find the list of nominations of the Italian Video Game Awards 2023:
Best Italian Game
- Batora: Lost Haven (Stormind Games)
- Freud’s Bones – The Game (Axel Fox | Fortuna Imperatore)
- Hell is Others (Strelka Games & Yonder)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan)
- MotoGP 22 (Milestones)
- Ravenous Devils (Bad Vices Games)
- Redout 2 (34BigThings)
- Saturnalia (Santa Reason)
- Soulstice (Reply Game Studios)
- The Rude Awakening (One O One Games)
- tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)
- Vajont (Artheria)
Best Italian Debut Game
- Freud’s Bones – The Game (Axel Fox | Fortuna Imperatore)
- IMAGO: Beyond the Nightmares (BR-Digital)
- tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)
- Vajont (Artheria)
- Venice 2089 (Safe Place Studio)
Best Innovation
- Hell is Others (Strelka Games & Yonder)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan)
- Saturnalia (Santa Reason)
- tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)
- Vajont (Artheria)
Outstanding Italian Company
- Nacon Studio Milan
- Reply Game Studios
- Ubisoft Milan
Outstanding Individual Contribution
- Antonio Cannata (Stormind Games)
- Valerio Di Donato (34BigThings)
- Cristina Nava (Ubisoft Milan)
#Italian #Video #Game #Awards #tonight #Oscars #Italian #video #games #follow #Twitch
Leave a Reply