It has just finished the Italian Video Game Awards 2023 , the event organized by IIDEA to celebrate the best games and development teams in the Bel Paese. BitNinte Studio was awarded the prize as Best Italian Game thanks to the comic RPG terRORbane .

tERRORbane, a comedy RPG full of hilarious fake bugs

tERRORbane is a retro-style RPG in which players explore a bizarre world, full of eccentric characters and with numerous homages to the history of the video game. So far nothing strange, except that we will have to deal with the surprises in store from the Developer who created the game, who will try to put a spanner in the works and make situations more unpredictable using bugs and glitches that seem to break the game itself.

It will be up to us exploit bugs to our advantage to reach the credits of this unusual but captivating adventure. We too were pleasantly surprised by BitNine Studios’ latest effort, as you can read in our review of tERRORbane.