It has just finished theItalian Video Game Awards 2023, the event organized by IIDEA to celebrate the best games and development teams in the Bel Paese. BitNinte Studio was awarded the prize as Best Italian Game thanks to the comic RPG terRORbane.
Below is a list of all nominations and winners (in bold):
Best Italian Game
- Batora: Lost Haven (Stormind Games)
- Freud’s Bones – The Game (Axel Fox | Fortuna Imperatore)
- Hell is Others (Strelka Games & Yonder)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan)
- MotoGP 22 (Milestones)
- Ravenous Devils (Bad Vices Games)
- Redout 2 (34BigThings)
- Saturnalia (Santa Reason)
- Soulstice (Reply Game Studios)
- The Rude Awakening (One O One Games)
- tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)
- Vajont (Artheria)
Best Italian Debut Game
- Freud’s Bones – The Game (Axel Fox | Fortuna Imperatore)
- IMAGO: Beyond the Nightmares (BR-Digital)
- tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)
- Vajont (Artheria)
- Venice 2089 (Safe Place Studio)
Best Innovation
- Hell is Others (Strelka Games & Yonder)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan)
- Saturnalia (Santa Reason)
- tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)
- Vajont (Artheria)
Outstanding Italian Company
- Nacon Studio Milan
- Reply Game Studios
- Ubisoft Milan
Outstanding Individual Contribution
- Antonio Cannata (Stormind Games)
- Valerio Di Donato (34BigThings)
- Cristina Nava (Ubisoft Milan)
tERRORbane, a comedy RPG full of hilarious fake bugs
tERRORbane is a retro-style RPG in which players explore a bizarre world, full of eccentric characters and with numerous homages to the history of the video game. So far nothing strange, except that we will have to deal with the surprises in store from the Developer who created the game, who will try to put a spanner in the works and make situations more unpredictable using bugs and glitches that seem to break the game itself.
It will be up to us exploit bugs to our advantage to reach the credits of this unusual but captivating adventure. We too were pleasantly surprised by BitNine Studios’ latest effort, as you can read in our review of tERRORbane.
