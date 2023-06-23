The Italian Video Game Awardswith the 2023 edition, of which IIDEAthe video game industry trade association in Italy, has just announced the nominations. This is the eleventh edition of the award ceremony, which this year is scheduled for July 6, 2023 in Florence, in the auditorium of the Nana Bianca innovation hub, as part of the First Playable business event.

The Irish journalist, critic and streamer will once again present the evening Aoife Wilson. Now let’s see the nominations:

Best Italian Game

Batora: Lost Haven (Stormind Games)

Freud’s Bones – The Game (Axel Fox | Fortuna Imperatore)

Hell is Others (Strelka Games & Yonder)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan)

MotoGP 22 (Milestones)

Ravenous Devils (Bad Vices Games)

Redout 2 (34BigThings)

Saturnalia (Santa Reason)

Soulstice (Reply Game Studios)

The Rude Awakening (One O One Games)

tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)

Vajont (Artheria)

Best Italian Debut Game

Freud’s Bones – The Game (Axel Fox | Fortuna Imperatore)

IMAGO: Beyond the Nightmares (BR-Digital)

tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)

Vajont (Artheria)

Venice 2089 (Safe Place Studio)

Best Innovation

Hell is Others (Strelka Games & Yonder)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan)

Saturnalia (Santa Reason)

tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)

Vajont (Artheria)

Outstanding Italian Company

Nacon Studio Milan

Reply Game Studios

Ubisoft Milan

Outstanding Individual Contribution

Antonio Cannata (Stormind Games)

Valerio Di Donato (34BigThings)

Cristina Nava (Ubisoft Milan)

Let’s find out the names of some of the members of this year’s jury: Vikki Blake: journalist, critic, columnist and consultant; Mike Channell: co-editor of Outside Xbox; Lucy James: Senior Video Producer at GameSpot and Creative Producer at Giant Bomb; Imogen Mellor: freelance journalist, streamer and presenter; Alexis Trust: Communication Manager at Chucklefish; Jake Tucker: Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming; Ross Thompson: content creator, Consultant & Advisor in gaming and esports.

IIDEA also wishes to point out that “Those who participate in First Playble will be able to experience the emotions of the ceremony live at Nana Bianca. The general public will be able to follow the event in live streaming (in English) on 6 July at 20.00 on the First Playable’s Twitch channel.”