IIDEA, the trade association of the video game industry in Italy, has announced the nominations for the Italian Video Game Awards 2023. The award ceremony of the eleventh edition of the award which celebrates the excellence of made in Italy video game production is scheduled for Next July 6th in Florence as part of the First Playable business event, which has by now become a reference event for Italian video game developers. Once again, Irish journalist, critic and streamer Aoife Wilson will present the evening on the stage of the Nana Bianca innovation hub auditorium and award the coveted prize to the winners.

The nominations of the Italian Video Game Awards 2023:

Best Italian Game

Batora: Lost Haven (Stormind Games)

Freud’s Bones – The Game (Axel Fox | Fortuna Emperor)

Hell is Others (Strelka Games & Yonder)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan)

MotoGP™22 (Milestones)

Ravenous Devils (Bad Vices Games)

Redout 2 (34BigThings)

Saturnalia (Santa Reason)

Soulstice (Reply Game Studios)

The Rude Awakening (One O One Games)

tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)

Vajont (Artheria)

Best Italian Debut Game

Freud’s Bones – The Game (Axel Fox | Fortuna Imperatore)

IMAGO: Beyond the Nightmares (BR-Digital)

tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)

Vajont (Artheria)

Venice 2089 (Safe Place Studio)

Best Innovation

Hell is Others (Strelka Games & Yonder)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan)

Saturnalia (Santa Reason)

tERRORbane (BitNine Studio)

Vajont (Artheria)

Outstanding Italian Company

Nacon Studio Milan

Reply Game Studios

Ubisoft Milan

Outstanding Individual Contribution

Antonio Cannata (Stormind Games)

Valerio Di Donato (34BigThings)

Cristina Nava (Ubisoft Milan)

The international jury of the Italian Video Games Awards 2023, which selected the nominations and will decide the winners, is made up of seven prominent personalities from the international videogame press, including: Vikki Blake: journalist, critic, columnist and consultant; Mike Channell: co-editor of Outside Xbox; Lucy James: Senior Video Producer at GameSpot and Creative Producer at Giant Bomb; Imogen Mellor: freelance journalist, streamer and presenter; Alexis Trust: Communication Manager at Chucklefish; Jake Tucker: Managing Editor of TechRadar Gaming; Ross Thompson: content creator, Consultant & Advisor in gaming and esports. Those attending First Playble will be able to experience the ceremony live at Nana Bianca. The general public will be able to follow the event in live streaming (in English) on July 6 at 20.00 on the First Playable Twitch channel.