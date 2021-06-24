We may not think about it very often, but the Italian Video Game Awards in reality they exist, and today we communicate with pleasure the nomination for the2021 edition. This will be the ninth year in which the newborn all-Italian award ceremony, established by the institution IIDEA, will decree the most loved video games of our boot.

We recently talked about IIDEA, an acronym for Italian Interactive Digital & Entertainment Association, when the group revealed the plan to develop the emerging Esports sector also on our shores. The association has been fighting for this for a long time, and last month’s is just the last step.

Now, the Italian Video Game Awards 2021 allow us to celebrate video games by recognizing their cultural value, and below we will report the various nominations. The ceremony is scheduled for the first of July and will be held at the Museum of Ancient Ships in Pisa. Clearly, a Twitch stream is planned.

To present the event we will have Dario Marchetti, directly from RaiNews24. In connection from London, he will be supported by the British journalist Aoife Wilson. There jury is made up of industry titans such as Chris Dring (GamesIndustry.biz), Alex Hutchinson (EA, Ubisoft), Rami Ismail (indie), Ryan Lambie (Wireframe), Eugene Maleev (Xsolla), Liana Ruppert (Game Informer) and Chris Schilling (EDGE).

The categories there are three main ones, mainly aimed at celebrating the Italian character of the titles named. We report them verbatim below.

Best Italian Game

Beyond Your Window by Team SolEtude

Griefhelm by Johnny Dale Lonack

Promesa by Eremo

by Johnny Dale Lonack Promesa by Eremo

Beyond Your Window by Team SolEtude

Griefhelm by Johnny Dale Lonack

Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star by Eyeguys

Promesa by Eremo

Willy Morgan and the Curse of Bone Town by Imaginary Labs

Best Innovation (best innovation)

by Eyeguys Promesa by Eremo

Change Game by Melazeta

Fly Punch Boom! by Jollypunch Games

Griefhelm by Johnny Dale Lonack

Promesa by Eremo

by Melazeta Fly Punch Boom! by Jollypunch Games

by Jollypunch Games Griefhelm by Johnny Dale Lonack

by Johnny Dale Lonack Promesa by Eremo

Of course, we will not fail to keep you informed about winners of this increasingly prestigious recognition. Stay tuned!