Member of the Italian Resistance Movement Gilberto Malvestuto shared his memories of the events of World War II and congratulated everyone on Victory Day. I talked to the veteran RIA News…

One of the episodes he remembered was a fake funeral organized by German soldiers. For several evenings, the military beat the procession with the crosses to distract the allied forces. “The next day, artillery fired at us from this area. Then we realized that it was a deception. When the Germans decided to repeat the trick, I gave the order to open fire, and they fled. The cart they had thrown contained shells. There were people killed, it was at that moment that I realized what war is, ”said Malvestuto.

In addition, the Italian veteran shared that he feels fulfilled his duty to the country. He would like young people to “treat each other like brothers.”

In April, Malvestuto turned 100 years old. He lives in a care facility for the elderly in his hometown of Sulmona and is the last officer in the famed Mayella Brigade, a military unit of the Italian Resistance.