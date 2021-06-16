The anti-Covid vaccine ‘eVax’, developed by the Italian companies Takis and Rottapharm, “is very efficient in inducing neutralizing antibodies” and “works with a rapid response even against variants”. These are the preliminary results, not yet examined by the scientific community and published on the ‘BioRvix’ website, of a study conducted by the Takis Biotech companies of Castel Romano (Rome) and Rottapharm Biotech of Monza, by the Irccs San Raffaele in Milan, by the Sackler School of Medicine of Tel Aviv University and the English National Infection Service. The data were obtained in preclinical models, ie on modified mice.





Unlike other technological platforms already available, messenger RNA or viral vector, Covid-eVax is a DNA vaccine, which therefore resists even at normal temperatures. Due to its characteristics, the production of the antigen is prolonged over time and the vaccine could work well already in the first cycle. In addition, if necessary, the administration can be repeated several times for a firmer immune response.

The vaccine is entirely ‘made in Italy’ and sees three hospitals united, one in the North, San Gerardo in Monza, one in the center, Spallanzani in Rome, and Pascale in Naples for the South. The three centers are involved in the phase 1/2 trial. Phase 1 will involve 80 healthy volunteers divided into 4 groups with different doses administered with or without booster, while phase 2 will reach up to 240 subjects on the most promising doses.