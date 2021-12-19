Italy’s barriers to Chinese companies

The Draghi government has raised barriers to Chinese interests in Italy, including golden power and other measures aimed at limiting its commercial and diplomatic grip, especially from a technological point of view on 5G and beyond. But, as Repubblica explains, it is happening “that Asian companies have chosen an alternative path. Less flashy, but equally important and fruitful: intensifying exchanges and partnerships with our universities, increasing projects and research centers”.

The new strategy for entering Italian universities

And Repubblica continues: “All without any regulation, so much so that not even the Ministry for University and Research has a map of these” alliances. “Which, too, are important: Huawei is the main sponsor of a collaboration on 6G between the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China and the Politecnico di Milano. And, thanks to the agreements with the Italian universities, it is already part of the European cloud project on which Brussels raised the barricades “.

“The debate on the risks associated with research centers, academies and think tanks financed by China and by companies linked to the Chinese Communist Party has been central in Europe for some time. Italy, on the other hand, has so far, at least with politics (intelligence has has been working for some time), she has remained speechless. Yet the question exists “, continues Repubblica. And now the intelligence services are taking action to understand which countermeasures can be adopted.