? THEY DESTROY ‘CHUCKY’ IN ITALY!

? Hirving Lozano has not met expectations in the #A series and the Italian medium 87TV, has classified it as Ancelotti’s “cursed inheritance”

? Do you think it deserves the marks or should I look for a new destination? pic.twitter.com/KzXKLVyRX3

– Telemundo Sports (@TelemundoSports) January 17, 2022