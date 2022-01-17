A few days ago, Napoli was eliminated from the round of 16 of the Italian Cup at the hands of Fiorentina, which caused a sector of the media in Italy, which are usually very demanding with the team, to point to the Mexican soccer player as ‘bulge’ among other derogatory adjectives Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano for getting expelled in the match.
The situation caused a disaster for the team in their goal to advance to the next round of the tournament, in the end they were beaten 2-5 in overtime and with it the fury of the fans exploded in the programs of certain regions in Italy.
The Mexican was the target of criticism of the program 87TV, a television channel with a digital presence that covers the daily life of the Neapolitan group.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_en, and our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Alluding to the €40 million that the Italian club paid for the ‘chucky‘, the medium through one of its opinion columns classified his time in the Italian team as a ‘total fiasco’, since being one of the five most expensive signings in its history has not yet given the expected performance.
“Lozano was the guy who was supposed to be the strong point of Carlo Ancelotti’s management, which cost 40 million euros and is a total fiasco. The Mexican was bought to satisfy the former coach because they didn’t bring him James Rodríguez and it turned out to be a package (bulge). They thought they had signed a player with a champion caste and brought one from the bunch, without a single memorable goal at the time “
– It was written in a middle column.
The stay of the Mexican was pointed out as a fraud and that it has not met expectations.
His only virtue is running after the ball, they presented him with great fanfare as a true star and for more than two years he is nothing more than an ordinary footballer, he disappointed expectations. He is apathetic, he does not understand the spirit of Napoli or the demands. Gattuso sat him down and got tired of scolding him and it seems that nothing changed, he never seemed to feel the club shirt,” they wrote.
“Even more absurd is Lozano’s desire to play for a big club, they say ‘before speaking, measure the ball.’ From champion to imbecile, the step is short and we don’t have to wait long in the future because we have already seen what it can give”, they sentenced.
This Monday, January 17, the Mexican striker was in charge of giving the Neapolitan team the three points to continue in the top positions of Calcio (third place after 22 games) by scoring a double and beating 0-2 Bologna at home
#Italian #charges #Hirving #Lozano #expulsion #Italian #Cup
Leave a Reply