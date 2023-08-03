A genetic ‘barcode’ that allows you to trace every cell of glioblastoma, the most widespread and aggressive brain cancer that affects around 1,500 Italians every year, following its evolution from the earliest stages and paving the way for new treatment options. This is the strategy described in ‘Cancer Cell’ by a team of researchers from the Irccs hospital Policlinico San Martino in Genoa and the Department of Experimental Medicine of the University of the Ligurian capital, led by Paolo Malatesta, with the main contribution of Davide Ceresa. The study was conducted in an experimental mouse model.

Thanks to advanced molecular biology techniques, such as the analysis of the transcriptome, i.e. the set of genes transcribed in a cell, and to computational models that have made it possible to simulate the evolution of glioblastoma on the computer – explains a note – it has been possible to study the factors that influence their growth, such as the dynamics of diversification and selection that take place between the different clones of neoplastic cells. A new hope to understand and fight a form of cancer still little known in its early stages.

More frequent in men than in women (ratio of 1.6 to 1) and in the age group between 45 and 75 years, glioblastoma represents 45% of brain tumors. Ionizing radiations, such as X-rays and gamma rays, are recognized as a risk factor for the appearance of this tumour, which gives symptoms only when the diseased mass, expanding, increases the pressure and dilates the blood vessels causing disturbances such as headaches increasing intensity, vomiting and seizures.