Irony of Albanian premier Edi Rama on the ‘assault’ on the country by Italian tourists who have chosen Albania to spend a holiday period: in the first six months of the year there were more than 310 thousand. In a Facebook post compare this ‘exodus’ for holidays to that of 1991 of Albanian migrants in Italy. The post is accompanied by two photos of the Vlora ship which landed in the port of Bari crammed with people on 8 August 32 years ago. “And wait, wait, you haven’t seen anything yet,” his comment.