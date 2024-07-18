Home page World

Martina Lippl

The behavior of a vacationer has once again sparked a wave of outrage in Italy. Photos of her “performance” in Florence are spreading on social media.

Florence – Art in all its splendor and beauty can be admired in Florence (Italy). However, one young woman went too far with her “passion for art”. The tourist stormed towards Giambologna’s Baccus statue, hugged the statue and posed with it as if it were a lover. Photos of this scene quickly made the rounds on the Internet. Italian media are reporting on what many Italians consider to be an absolute affront. Now a former culture minister is getting involved in the discussions about the disrespectful tourist.

Italy rages after tourist’s “performance” in Florence

The young woman had climbed the statue of Baccus by Giambologna near the famous Ponte Vecchio in the evening, as the Italian The Republic reported. She was probably drunk, they say. Then the woman left. Passers-by took photos and immortalized her “appearance”. Snapshots spread on social media, later also on the Instagram account called Welcome to FlorenceThe young woman has become the target of many Italians. The tone in the comments is predominantly harsh:

“This is the result of years of trying to turn Florence into Disney World”

“Tourists go home”

“What kind of world is this?”

“Vandal tourism”

There is also criticism of mass tourism in Florence. Works of art must be protected as part of humanity’s heritage. But there are some users who find the images very amusing.

“A drunk girl performs a critical, non-erotic act”

An Italian art critic also spoke out on Platform X about the tourist climbing the statue of Giambologna. The former culture minister Vittorio Sgarbi shares the photos and writes: “It is a transfiguration: when art is truer than life. A loving elevation. No real man can compete with Cellini’s Perseus. A drunken girl performs a critical, non-erotic act.”

His reaction, however, leaves room for interpretation. It sounds as if Sgarbi is defending the young woman’s behavior. In any case, Vittorio Sgarbi, as Undersecretary of State for Culture, welcomed a draft law by the Meloni government with fines of between 10,000 and 60,000 euros against vandalism of works of art. The Perseus by Benvenuto Cellini is also considered one of the greatest masterpieces in the Tuscan capital of Florence. The figure of Perseus triumphantly holds the severed head above the body of Medusa and the sword in the other hand. The post is probably meant to be ironic.

The original Giambologna statue is safely housed in the Bargello Museum in Florence. The Baccus statue that the tourist “abused” is a copy from 2006.

