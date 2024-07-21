Home page World

From: Moritz Bletzinger

The beach promenade of Cattolica in the Italian Adriatic province of Rimini.

Two men are said to have picked up a tourist from the street in Rimini (Italy) and then abused her in a hotel. They are in prison.

Cattolica – The Swiss tourist was lying confused on the street in Cattolica near Rimini on July 15. Then two seasonal workers found her.

Arrest in Italian holiday resort: Pizza baker and waiter allegedly raped Rimini tourist

It is a terrible incident in the region on the Italian Adriatic coast that is so popular with tourists. The two men, a pizza chef (59) and a waiter (48), are said to have first helped the holidaymaker and then sexually abused her. This is the current status of the police investigation.

The men took the woman to a hotel room, undressed her, put her under the shower and then raped her, reports the news agency AnsaThey then called the emergency medical services. Five days later, the seasonal workers were arrested.

No memory of incident in Rimini – holidaymaker was in Italy with her boyfriend

The age of the Swiss tourist is not known, Ansa and srf are talking about a girl. She was reportedly in Italy with her boyfriend and cannot remember the incident. The young woman was reportedly under the influence of drugs, medication and alcohol. She underwent clinical tests in the emergency room.

The alleged perpetrators are in custody but have not yet been convicted. They are therefore presumed innocent.

The case is reminiscent of the alleged abuse of a 20-year-old in Lignano at the end of May. The woman woke up at the train station naked and with no memory. In the months before, similar reports from Mallorca had increased, and a German schoolgirl was abused by two men at the European Championship public viewing in Vienna. (moe)