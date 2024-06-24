Home page World

From: Martina Lippl

A visitor to Pompeii defaces the wall of an ancient house. The vandalism causes outrage among the Italian authorities.

Rome – Italy is taking rigorous action against a tourist from Kazakhstan. The holidaymaker was caught when he – of all places – Pompeii – scratched the letters “ALI” into the light plaster of a wall. The Italian Minister of Culture was appalled by this incident at the world-famous archaeological site.

“Barbaric and idiotic attack” – Italian tourist destroys wall in Pompeii

“Unfortunately, today we have to comment once again on a barbaric and idiotic attack on our artistic and cultural heritage,” Gennaro Sangiuliano said in a noticeThe Italian minister draws parallels to an earlier incident in Herculaneum, where a tourist defaced a Roman wall with a permanent marker.

“It is a very serious crime that must be strictly prosecuted,” the statement said. Thanks to a new law, the perpetrator will be forced to “reimburse the costs of fully repairing the damage caused.”

Italian tourist destroys wall in Pompeii: The letters "ALI" can be seen in the light plaster.

Italian tourist leaves scribbles on thousands-year-old wall – new law calls for restoration

Park employees and security personnel stopped the tourist responsible for “this disgusting gesture.” According to the Italian news agency, restorers and curators are considering Ansahow the wall can best be restored. There is currently no information about the extent of the damage.

“Thanks to the new law proposed by Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano, the perpetrator will have to pay for the restoration of the wall,” Ansa Park director Gabriel Zuchtriegel.

Italy: Drastic penalties have so far failed to deter unscrupulous holidaymakers

In recent years, the Italian government has taken more measures to combat vandalism at historical sites. In 2014, a tourist was fined 20,000 euros and given a four-year suspended sentence for defacement of the Colosseum. For years, Italy on travellers who deface antiquities.

However, visitors to Pompeii tend to take something with them more often. Some travelers are not intimidated by the millennia-old aura. Until the Pompeii Curse – the destruction of the city by the eruption of Vesuvius in 79 AD was already seen as a punishment from the gods – prompted them to send back the stolen artifacts.

Archaeologists have discovered a curious fresco in Pompeii. The mural is over 2,000 years old and resembles a pizza – but two details are missing. (ml)