A vacationer scribbled three letters into the plaster of an old house. It was, however, a ruin in Pompeii. The horror of this is great.

Rome – Pompeii is synonymous with the downfall of a Roman city. The ancient city was destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius buried in 79 AD. The excavation site in Italy is world famous. None of this stopped a tourist from carving the letters “ALI” into the wall of an old house. Security personnel caught him in the act. He must now answer for desecrating the cultural heritage.

Italian tourist destroys wall in Pompeii – “act of barbarism”

The holidaymaker from Kazakhstan was caught red-handed by employees of the Pompeii Archaeological Park over the weekend, reports napolitoday.itThe man had damaged the light plaster of the “Casa dei Ceii”, Italian authorities said. Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the park’s director, described the incident as an “act of barbarism”.

The Italian Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano also reacted in shock: “Unfortunately, today we have to comment again on a barbaric and idiotic attack on our artistic and cultural heritage,” he said in a notice.

Sangiuliano compared the incident to an earlier case in Herculaneum, where a tourist had also smeared a Roman wall with a permanent marker. He stressed that such serious crimes are strictly prosecuted and the perpetrator must pay the full cost of restoration. Thanks to a new law, this is now possible. Italy is now even taking rigorous measures to get tourism and its party excesses under control.

Italy fights against vandalism in Pompeii and other historical sites

In recent years, the Italian government has taken more measures to combat vandalism at historical sites. In 2014, a tourist was fined 20,000 euros and given a four-year suspended sentence for painting something on the walls of the Colosseum.

Pompeii visitors, on the other hand, often take something with them. However, fearing a curse, a desperate woman sent stolen stones from Pompeii back. This is not an isolated case. A Canadian woman blamed her theft from Pompeii 15 years ago for her cancer and financial problems. The illegal souvenirs had a “negative energy” after the tragedy of the eruption of Vesuvius.(ml)