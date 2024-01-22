Former Italian footballer Luigi 'Gigi' Riva died on Monday at the age of 79, the Italian newspaper reported. FIGC football association. Riva was admitted to hospital on Sunday due to cardiac arrest, according to the ANSA news agency. He seemed to recover, but died on Monday after another cardiac arrest.

Riva played in 42 international matches for the Italian national team between 1965 and 1974, scoring 35 times. To this day, he is the highest scoring player in the shirt Azzuri. After his active career, Riva was team manager of the Italian national team between 1988 and 2013.

In 2006, Riva was there when Italy won the world title at the World Cup in Germany. He couldn't have done that as a player. In 1970 he lost the World Cup final to Pelé's Brazil. Two years earlier he had won the European title. Partly thanks to a goal from Riva, Italy defeated Yugoslavia in the final.

Riva spent most of his club career playing for Cagliari, where he became a legend. In 1970 he won the national championship with the club from Sardinia, for which he scored 156 goals in Serie A. “Italian football is in mourning,” said federation president Gabriele Gravina. According to him, “a national monument” has died with Riva.