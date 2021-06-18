Great surprise at the Italian time trial championship in Faenza. Filippo Ganna did not win, indeed the reigning world champion did not even reach the podium. After 45.7 km in Faenza, the winner was Matteo Sobrero, a Piedmontese from Astana, who finished in 58’40 ”at an average of 46.7. On the podium also Edoardo Affini (Jumbo-Visma), at 26 ”, and Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck-Quick Step). Ganna finished fourth and jokingly we can say that the Italian title has remained in the family since Sobrero is the boyfriend of his sister Carlotta. Before the professional test, they were awarded the titles of elite women and junior women. Among the greats, Elisa Longo Borghini served the five: the Piedmontese of Trek-Segafredo and Fiamme Oro along 33.3 km preceded Paladin by 1’10 “and Guderzo by 1’58”. While the other test was really decided on the line between two teammates at ASD VO2 Pink: Francesca Barale preceded Carlotta Cipressi by 41 cents.