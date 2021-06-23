The Paris Court of Appeal has set for September 29 the decision on the preliminary issues of constitutionality that had been raised by the lawyers of the former Italian terrorists who presented themselves for the hearing today. This is what Adnkronos learns. Appearing before the Paris Court of Appeal were the former militant of the Red Brigades, Roberta Cappelli, the former brigatista Marina Petrella, the former member of the organization of the Armed Nuclei counterpower territorial Narciso Manenti, the former militant of the Br Sergio Tornaghi and the former Brigadier Enzo Calvitti. During the first hearing on May 5, the former militants all refused extradition.



