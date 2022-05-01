Italian Tech Academy has always dealt with fundamental digital skills, currently, in everyday life and in the world of work. The future is tinged with the colors of digitization and that is why it is very important to create initiatives aimed at forming generations. Current and not, as the technological world does not seem to have a specific age. The initiatives present in Italy are, for the most part, both free and paid courses and it is precisely the latter that we would like to bring to light the first three masters which will start in September.

Italian Tech has created a collaboration with Talent Garden, so solid that it has finally created very specific study paths for those in need. They are cataloged in three different choices, obviously with different prices, and all created to measure up to date. As a sentence it seems to be by no means correct, but it is the truth; before being able to give life to these three masters, the school in question has done a lot research capable of identifying current gaps (including, unfortunately, that of gender always remains) and create something capable of covering these shortcomings. Here are the courses:

Coding Bootcamp;

Content Science;

Digital Sustainable Management.

Italian Tech Academy: let’s start with the Coding Bootcamp master

As the name of the project suggests, in this course you will enter the world of coding in a thorough, professional way, thanks to the figures who will appear to teach this subject. Coding is still seen as an important gap, at least within our country, and there are many companies that require this knowledge for possible hiring. The course will take place entirely online and will last four months. In fact, the starting day is set for September 19, 2022, with an end around January 15, 2023.

During the entire duration of the master you will have direct contact with various tutors and the technological platform made available will give a hand during the study phase or during the lesson hours. Everything was created in such a way as to give efficiency and good results, already obtained previously thanks to a previous course that involved well over 8,000 students. All came out with excellent results, right thanks to the method used by the Academy. As mentioned at the beginning, however, the Italian Tech Academy courses are not free.

The registration fee to learn the basics of coding, thanks to Italian Tech Academy, is € 4,500.00. For more information, we recommend that you consult the school’s official website and understand, step by step, how to proceed with any enrollment. Furthermore, and we will remember this for all three masters, there is the possibility of having a personal loan service at favorable conditions for members. Indeed, Italian Tech Academy has managed to enter into a second agreement, this time with Intesa Sanpaoloto give another opportunity.

Content Science

In this master, the online lessons, completely digital, are mixed with those directly in the presence in Turin, in OGR Tech. It will have a duration of 6 weekends, with 4 online weekends and 2 in attendance; in this way you will have the opportunity to match other commitments and to practice not only thanks to the platform, but also live. The cost of the course varies according to the number of subscribers and your position in the list:

Super Early Bird: from 1st to 5th enrolled the cost is € 3,180.00;

Early Bird: from the 6th to the 16th enrolled the cost is € 3,480.00;

Full-rate: from the 17th member onwards the cost is € 3,980.00.

The term “who comes first, stays better” has never been so relevant; the master in question is, for the most part, intended for freelancers, recent graduates or professionals who would like to make their skills more refined, going to become a well-rounded Content Creator. In fact, some of the topics that the course will touch will be the contents for the web, the strategies to be adopted, the tools to be followed and the new language of the network that Italian Tech Academy has taken care to collect.

Digital Sustainable Management

Also in this case, the cost of the course varies according to the number of registrations and the position that the user has in the list in the Italian Tech Academy database. It does not differ absolutely from the list made in the previous paragraph, so we recommend that you base yourself on that to get a more precise picture of the situation. Also, we find it again the hybrid system between digital and face-to-face learning; a part-time course that will take place from 7-8 October until 16-17 and that it will involve 6 weekends: two of these will be in attendance in Turin, at OGR Tech.

We are talking about a master signed by the Italian Tech Academy that is quite particular and very important for those who want to approach the technological world, as it touches on topics such as the digital and sustainable transition of the various expanding sectors, aiming for the future. Many skills will be acquired, thanks to the proposed study method, and many of them are part of: