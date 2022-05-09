War Russia-Ukraine, the Lavrov case. Copasir convenes ad Fuortes

There war in Ukraine continues and after the words spoken today by Putinon the occasion of the feast of liberation from fascism, there is a risk of an escalation of the conflict. The Russian president he made no hint of a willingness to stop the attacks, but rather called everyone Russians at weapons to defend the homeland. A worrying sign for the world. Meanwhile, the controversy continues in Italy about commentators on tvnow – reads the Republic – also the Copasir has decided to open a file on the subject. For this he will ask the authors of the talk show who chooses the guests. The May Day case with Lavrov And Solovyev broadcast at the same time it did not go unnoticed by the Security Committee. The ground is slippery. Because, evidently, there is the middle ground freedom of information.

The intention now – continues Repubblica – is proceed step by step. For the moment, only the management from the public television to understand if behind the presence of foreign commentators in the Italian talk shows there is not only the journalism. Or the case. But “an operation organized disinformation and thought upstream by men of the Russian government. “This is the suspicion of Copasirthe Parliamentary Committee for the Security of the Republic, which has planned a series of hearings: the director of the Aisi Mario Parente (11 May), the CEO of Rai Carlo Fuortes (12) and the president of Agcom Giacomo Lasorella (18). On May 1st at the same time in prime time in Italy two interviews went. That to the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov (Rete4) and that to the journalist friend of Putin Vladimir Solovyev (La7). Two Putin’s official voices both of them under sanctions aside of Italy and of EU.

