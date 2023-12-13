Home page World

A young man survives a shark attack off the coast of Australia, but with dramatic consequences. Friends are now raising money to help him.

Brisbane/Parma – Matteo M. is a 20-year-old young man from Parma in northern Italy. He attended the hotel management school there. And went to Australia a year ago to study and work there. Matteo loves traveling, motorcycling, diving and snorkeling. On Friday (December 8th) the encounter happened that drastically changed his life: Matteo was snorkeling on the “Seventeen Seventy” beach in the northeastern state of Queensland, 460 kilometers north of Brisbane.

“On Friday,” he tells the newspaper Gazzeta di Parma, “It was 4:30 p.m. and I had just found out that my grandfather Giovanni had died. I needed to relax and thought I'd go snorkeling near the shore.” After a few strokes in the water, he suddenly felt a terrible stinging sensation in his foot. It was a shark that had bitten his leg!

Out of nowhere: Shark tries to drag young Italian into the open sea and almost bites off his leg

“From my foot, in one second it reached my entire leg and began to drag me into the sea,” Matteo continues. “Until at some point I managed to grab his head with my hands: I tried to open the big mouth, I was only able to free my leg with difficulty, even though I could see that there was nothing left from the knee down. Then I started swimming to shore as fast as I could.”

He screamed out of fear that the shark would grab him and eat him. “I called for help to my friend Tommaso, who was on the beach: it was he who saved me.” Tommasso, who is a paramedic and diving instructor, pulled Matteo out of the water and squeezed his injured leg to stop the bleeding .

Italian filmed shark attack with his GoPro

Tommaso carried the seriously injured man on his shoulders to the rescue helicopter that was called, which took the 20-year-old to hospital in Brisbane. Matteo underwent three operations there, but his left leg could no longer be saved and was amputated below the knee.

Incredible: Matteo filmed the minutes after the attack with his GoPro camera! He posted the video on Instagram, where you can see the bloody traces of the attack and the rescue by his friend. The Italian wrote: “I recorded this video a few moments after the last bite, I wanted to say goodbye, I never thought I would survive this monster. I had lost so much blood and my leg.” His father immediately flew to Australia to look after Matteo.

Friends in Italy are collecting money for medical treatment

But the medical treatment is only now really beginning. Matteo's friends have one Fundraiser to ensure the 20-year-old gets the best medical care: “Matteo will need support and very expensive medical care to live his best life as a 20-year-old, and we are committed to doing what we can to help him “, write the friends on the donation page.

“That’s why we’re asking you all to help in your own way to raise as much money as possible to give this boy the best possible solution.”

The animal that attacked Matteo may have been a tiger shark or a bull shark. The attack on Matteo was not the first serious shark attack this year: in the Bahamas, a SUP group was attacked by a shark at the beginning of December, and a woman died. Almost at the same time, a young mother does not survive an attack by a shark.