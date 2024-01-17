Italian Super Cup without Milan-Juventus, Saudi Arabia displaced

Napoli-Fiorentina and Inter-Lazio, the semi-finals of the Supercoppa Italia in Riyadh… caught Saudi Arabia off guard which is hosting the event and which has just put the Spanish edition to rest with an exciting Real Madrid-Atletico Madrid first and then the domination of the blancos in the Clasico final against Barcelona (4-1 with super star Vinicius who scored a hat-trick ). As reported by Republic on the eve of the first semi-final, journalists and Arab fans present, they asked their Italian colleagues why two teams like Fiorentina and Lazio had been sent to Riyadh “instead of Juventus and Milan”. The CEO of Serie A, Luigi De Siervo, then explained in the press conference that this is the formula for the Super Cup, ensuring that the match “between Napoli and Fiorentina will be a beautiful match”.

Very rich Italian Super Cup for Napoli, Fiorentina, Inter-Lazio and the Italian clubs

This new formula of the Italian Super Cup has made the tournament very rich: whoever wins the cup will collect 8 million euros, the second qualified will earn 5 million and the two defeated semi-finalists will have a 'token' of 1.5 million euros. The rest of the income derived from the 24 million euro agreement will be shared between Lega Calcio and all the other clubs. In summary, with only 3 matches to play, this competition earns our country's clubs more than the entire Italian Cup.

