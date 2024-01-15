The 2024 Italian Super Cup is presented as a scene of renewed rivalries and desire for glory. Last season, Inter Milan won the title, convincingly beating Milan 3-0 in the final. This year, with the possibility of retaining the title, Inter joins other Italian giants in a tournament that promises excitement and electrifying confrontations.
What is the format of the tournament?
The Italian Super Cup adopts an exciting format. It begins with two exciting single-match semi-finals, which lead to an expected final. This structure provides an all-or-nothing atmosphere, intensifying each encounter and ensuring drama-filled duels.
Who are the participating teams and how did they qualify?
The protagonists of this edition are Napoli, Fiorentina, Inter and Lazio. Inter and Fiorentina, finalists in the last Italian Cup, secured their place. Meanwhile, Napoli and Lazio gained entry by finishing first and second, respectively, in the Italian league championship. This quartet of teams promises high-quality spectacle and fierce competition.
What are the semi-final pairings and when will they take place?
The semifinals will be titanic duels. On Thursday, January 18, at 8:00 p.m., Napoli will face Fiorentina in a clash that will test the strength of both teams. On Friday, January 19, at the same time, Lazio will face Inter in a confrontation full of history and rivalry.
How will the final take place and where can the games be seen?
The culmination of this epic tournament will be on Monday, January 22 at 8:00 p.m. The two victorious teams in the semi-finals will meet in an epic battle for the title. All matches, from the semi-finals to the grand final, will be available for fans to enjoy via DAZN, bringing the excitement straight to the homes of Italian football fans.
