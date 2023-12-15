Italian Super Cup in Arabia, Serie A chaos: 4 matches (one big match) postponed to a later date

The Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia enters into conflict with the Serie A calendar which must postpone 4 matches to a later date. The new formula of the Final Four (Napoli-Fiorentina on Thursday 18th and Inter-Lazio on Friday 19th) should be played between Riyadh and Jeddah from 18th to 22nd January 2024. Dates that have already changed twice: initially the matches should have been played between the 4th and on January 8th, then they were postponed between Sunday 21st and Monday 22nd with the final on Thursday 25th January.

This is an event for which the Arabs will pay 23 million euros, of which 7 million will go to the winning team. Without forgetting the revenues generated by the TV rights, purchased by Mediaset (Canale 5 should broadcast the 3 matches in prime time).

Italian Super Cup, matches in Naples, Inter, Lazio and Turin postponed

The calendar of the 21st matchday of Serie A will therefore undergo changes if everything goes through. There are 4 matches that will have to be postponed: from the big match at San Siro Inter-Atalantapassing through Sassuolo-Naples, Turin-Lazio and Bologna-Fiorentina.

Initially it was decided to bring them forward to Wednesday 17th and Thursday 18th January, but at this point they will be postponed. The problem is that the calendar is clogged up and the recoveries will be between February and March. The dates will be decided based on the draws and the European cup calendar, given that all four teams involved are still in the running between the Champions League and Conference League.

