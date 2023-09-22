The transgressions of Italians in the new ranking on sexuality: Ménage à Trois, sadomasochism (BDSM) and hard films triumph

The Italian people are always very careful to claim the “excellence” of their nationality, whether it is culinary traditions or talking about sex. And precisely in the vast panorama of Italians’ sexual fantasies, a bold and intriguing portrait of our country emerges. A picture outlined by the revelations of a recent survey conducted by Incontri-ExtraConiugali.com in September 2023which shows that Italian sexuality is constantly evolving, a bold dance between desire and taboo that continues to surprise us and challenge convention.

The “ménage à trois” and the charm of the Taboo

In the context of the most daring fantasies, “ménage à trois” or “threesomes” stand at the top of the list of transgressive preferences of the vast majority of Italians. An astonishing 73% admitted that they wanted to participate in this adventure. For men, this desire represents the pinnacle of transgression, with a staggering 82% dreaming of having this experience. For women, although slightly less enthusiastic, 64% admit to being attracted by this intriguing prospect.

According to Alex Fantini, founder of Incontri-ExtraConiugali.com, the desire to participate in a “threesome” can be interpreted as a demonstration of male power, a sort of love chase. Men can initially observe two women involved in an intimate lesbian relationship, and then become the protagonists of this sensual threesome. On the other hand, women seem to find the idea of ​​sharing simultaneous sexual intercourse with two men more transgressive.

The world of BDSM and submission

The second step of the podium of transgressive fantasies is dominated by BDSM, an acronym that covers the world of sadomasochism, from soft to hard. 60% of men and 66% of women admit to being intrigued by this form of sexual exploration. BDSM offers a wide range of experiences, from bondage, where partners tie and blindfold each other, to the role of dominator or dominatrix.

The power of hard films

In an age where technology and digital sharing have permeated every aspect of our lives, it is interesting to note that 62% of Italians want to make a pornographic film. This fantasy comes in third place on the list of preferences, but surprisingly it comes first for women, with 67% admitting to being fascinated by this idea. Alex Fantini suggests that more and more Italian men and women want to immortalize their sexual performances on video, a form of expression and sharing of their sexuality.

The boldest regions of Italy

Here is a curious snapshot of Italian sexuality in 2023, a country that embraces its transgression with fervor, as demonstrated by the leading regions in this survey: In the top-10 of Incontri-ExtraConiugali.com we find Lombardy with 89% propensity to transgress, Lazio (87%), Tuscany (84%)Emilia Romagna (83.5%), Campania (81.5%), Piedmont (80%), Veneto (79%), Friuli-Venezia-Giulia (76.5%), Sicily (70%) and Umbria (68.5%).

In addition to the three main reference points of Italians’ sexual fantasies, the survey also revealed a wide range of other transgressive preferences. From “sixty-nine” to “sex with an older person,” from “object play” to “sexual intercourse with a stranger,” the world of intimacy is constantly evolving. On the other hand, it seems that marital betrayal has lost its appeal as an act of transgression, with only 24% of Italians and 21% of Italians willing to share their fantasies with their partner.

