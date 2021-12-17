Enrico Silvestrin, former host of MTV and competitor of the “Big Brother Vip” 2018 edition, returned to “Italian Stories”, a program presented by Eleonora Daniele on Rai 1. After telling of having suffered sexual harassment by a homosexual when he was a boy, Silvestrin was heavily attacked on the web. The former veejay returned to the subject to clarify.

He did discuss the interview a few days ago with Enrico Silvestrin, aired at “Italian Stories”.

The issue was linked to abuse at work. The former conductor of Mtv, competitor of the “Big Brother” 2018, said he suffered harassment early in his career, when he was still a boy.

Enrico Silvestrin talks about the sexual harassment he suffered at the age of 18

Silvestrin is back to “Italian stories”, speaking of the subject again, but not only. After his revelations, the host was hit by hatred on the Net.

Some haters accused him of having reported the episode only after many years, perhaps because he was looking for publicity. Silvestrin distanced himself from these allegations and re-explained the situation.

To the hostess, Eleonora Daniele, Enrico Silvestrin he said he didn’t share his experience certainly to gain further exposure or to get rid of a burden.

It happened because the presenter, in that episode, had asked if any of the guests had suffered harassment at work, and he replied, in a simple and spontaneous way, without double ends.

The story dates back to the early nineties. Silvestrin, born in 1972, was barely 18 years old.

At that time Enrico was doing theater at his aunt’s school.

The abuser was a professional, from the South, validated by a family member. He was a homosexual male who carried with him a very ignorant legacy, the former gieffino recalled.

“Going on a study holiday with him made him feel entitled. For him it was a complacency “.

Silvestrin he recalled that in the middle of the night he woke up to a person I thought was in another room touching him. His reaction it was one state of paralysis.

Three years ago, when Enrico was among the protagonists of the well-known reality show on Canale 5, therefore, in a moment, therefore, of strong visibility for him, that person released some interviews in which he said that inside the house there was a “hetero-cross”, “a way to attack me even though I was a victim”, concluded the conductor.