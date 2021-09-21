In “Storie Italiane”, hosted by Eleonora Daniele on Rai 1, the Venezuelan showgirl Aida Yespica spoke about the drama experienced as a child. Aida was moved by remembering the rape she suffered when she was only seven years old. A friend of her father’s abused her. For a long time Yespica has removed that trauma, which resurfaced in her mind only a few years ago.

Among the guests of this week’s first episode of “Italian Stories” there was Aida Yespica.

The Venezuelan model and showgirl intervened in the program on Rai 1 by Eleonora Daniele.

Italian Stories: Aida Yespica recalled the rape she suffered at the age of 7

Looking back on his childhood, the Yespica she was moved.

Between tears, she recalled a trauma that ruined her life forever and prevented her so far from living her sentimental stories serenely.

Aidain fact, he spoke of the rape he suffered when he was seven by a man who dated his family, a friend of his father.

The model commented that due to that trauma she is unable to have a proper relationship.

It’s not easy, her life has been taken from her, she feels sorry for the people she loved.

A scar that will never close, concluded la Yespica.

She didn’t know anything more about that person who abused her when she was a child, because then she arrived in Italy when she was 17.

And for a long time the showgirl has removed this tragic episode, which resurfaced in her mind only a few years ago.

In 2016 – she said – all the memories came to her listening to a woman who had suffered violence.

However, more than 30 years later, Aida he wants to go on for his son too Aaron, who lives in the United States with his father, Matteo Ferrari, former player, defined by the showgirl as the only person he trusted.

The presenter Eleonora Daniele, always sensitive to issues like this, he invited the Yespica also to raise awareness among viewers and help other people who have experienced similar traumas, inviting them to report.