A “Italian stories” conducted by Eleonora Daniele on Rai 1, in a space dedicated to violence against women, has returned to speak Aida Yespica. The Venezuelan model and showgirl, recently, from Daniele had told of abuses suffered from the age of 7 by a family friend. Following that confession, which made her cry, Yespica has received criticism and insults on social media. Someone accused her of pretending to have visibility.

TO "Italian Stories", led by Eleonora Daniele on Rai 1, there was once again talk of violence against women.

In the studio, with the presenter, they were present Aida Yespica and Enrica Bonaccorti.

The story of Filomena, a woman who didn’t get justice after her ex-husband slashed her face with acid. He is released after 16 months of detention.

Filomena travels to Italy to witness what has happened to her and to give courage to victims of domestic violence who paradoxically feel a sense of guilt and believe they deserve what they are experiencing.

Aida Yespica raped at 7 years old: “I didn’t study a script!”

Enrica Bonaccorti he said he suffered violence and abuse between the ages of 8 and 19.

Aida Yespica, in turn, he experienced a similar fate from the age of 7.

Both the Bonaccorti is there Yespica, always a "Italian stories", they had recently confided their dramas dating back to their childhood.

Yespica had told of being abused by a friend of her father and of having removed that violence for a long time for fear of the reaction of the parent and relatives.

It all resurfaced just a few years ago.

Aida was understandably moved last time, when she recalled the tragic episode. But the Venezuelan showgirl did not receive only words of affection and solidarity from her followers.

As she herself stated, in fact, there were also those who attacked her, questioning whether her tears were true.

“They told me everything because I have spoken now. They told me about the tears I shed, but I haven’t studied a script ”.

The host of “Italian Stories”, Eleonora Daniele, intervened reassuring her and inviting her not to give any importance to the haters.

