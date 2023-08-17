Home page World

A 24-year-old Italian woman was arrested in Saudi Arabia. The charge: drug possession. Her prison sentence is ongoing.

Munich – A professional trip to Saudi Arabia ended for a 24-year-old in prison. And the stewardess from Italy has to stay there for a while, like the news agency ansa reported. The accusation made against the young woman weighs heavily in Saudi Arabia: drug possession.

Italian stewardess in prison in Saudi Arabia: what happened?

The stewardess from the Italian city of Treviso works for the Lithuanian airline Avion Express. In May 2023, she was arrested. Some media reports at the time said that she and other colleagues were arrested shortly after landing in the port city of Jeddah. According to other reports, she was arrested at a garden party.

How ansa Now reported, the 24-year-old was arrested on May 5 during a party at a villa. According to the indictment, so ansa further, she carried a modest amount of hash with her. The stewardess always denied the allegation of drug possession.

Jailed in Saudi Arabia: stewardess from Italy jailed until November 2023

The 24-year-old Italian must remain in prison until November. A Saudi court upheld the six-month prison sentence for drug possession. Drug policy in Saudi Arabia is extremely strict:

“Saudi Arabian criminal law is based on Islamic Sharia,” the Federal Foreign Office said.

“Possession of drugs and alcohol is a criminal offence, and the death penalty can be imposed for drug-related offences,” it said.

As Amnesty International reported, in November 2022 the authorities executed 20 people for drug-related offences.

“My daughter has never taken drugs, this joint certainly did not belong to her, she knows the very strict laws in Saudi Arabia very well,” the mother of the detainees told the detainees in May Corriere del Veneto said.

Italian arrested in Saudi Arabia: The king has probably received an application for release

A plea for pardon presented by her lawyers appears to be the stewardess’ only hope of getting out of prison earlier. The request for release was addressed directly to the Saudi Arabian king Corriere del Veneto reported. Only if he agrees to the pardon can she return to Italy sooner.

Meanwhile, a fatal crash caused a stir and dismay in Italy. A German killed three people with her car. The Italian investigators do not assume intent. (mbr)