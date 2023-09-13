Italy takes a step forward in the world of space innovation, bringing some of its most promising startups and innovative SMEs to the heart of NASA in Houston, thanks to the “Space it Up” program. An initiative launched by the ICE Agency and the Italian Space Agency (ASI), in collaboration with the American Space Foundation, to support and accelerate the growth of companies in the aerospace sector. These six Italian companies will propose cutting-edge solutions such as aerostatic probes guided by artificial intelligence, nanosatellites to monitor space debris and advanced thrusters made in Italy. The programme, which began on 28 August, runs over six weeks, culminating in a Demo Day on 27 September, offering companies an opportunity to present their innovations and establish business contacts.

“With a 2022 turnover of 13 billion euros and an export of 6.5 billion, an increase of 17.7% compared to 2021, the Italian aerospace sector today represents a rapidly growing sector, the flagship of Made in Italy and increasingly present in the implementation of international missions. The new space economy is a strategic growth driver for the country which can boast of being present with, mainly, five regional production hubs, across the entire supply chain: from the construction and operation of carrier rockets, to the construction of satellites, data acquisition from space and management of images and big data. Not least the ability to develop the transversal know-how of our companies which potentially allows them to respond effectively to all the needs of the aerospace sector” said the President of the Ice Agency Matteo Zoppas. This initiative also benefits from the close collaboration with ASI and the partnership with the Space Foundation. While the ASI will offer resources and expertise, the Space Foundation will guarantee privileged access to the American aerospace ecosystem.

Teodoro Valente, president of ASI, underlines the importance of the US market and Houston as epicenters of global space innovation, and recalls how collaboration with the USA has contributed to the skills of the Italian industry. Kelli Kedis Ogborn, vice president of the Space Foundation, praises Italy for its historic contribution to space innovation and highlights the importance of international collaboration. For further details on “Space it Up” and the Italian startups involved, you can visit the official website.