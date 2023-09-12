Italy dedicates a commemorative stamp to Queen Elizabeth IIthe longest-serving sovereign in British history, who passed away on September 8th a year ago. With the exception of some Popes, Queen Elizabeth is the first case of a foreign personality to whom Italy dedicates a commemorative stamp. The stamp was presented this afternoon at the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy, in the presence of Minister Adolfo Urso and the British Ambassador to Italy Lord Llewellyn.

“Dedicating a stamp to an international personality is an extraordinary event in Italy. It represents an emblematic tribute of esteem and affection, an important recognition by Italy and Italians to the figure of Queen Elizabeth and the role she has played throughout all his more than seventy years of reign”, said Llewllyn, underlining how it is “also the demonstration that the impact and legacy left by his work in the service of all British citizens goes beyond the borders of the United Kingdom”.

The stamp is not “only an important signal of respect and admiration that Queen Elizabeth has been able to inspire in the hearts of Italians over the years and on the occasion of her numerous visits to Italy. It is also testimony to the great closeness and friendship that bind our countries, feelings that are cemented through the icon of our beloved Queen on this stamp”, the ambassador said again, saying he was “extremely grateful to Minister Urso, to the institutions and to the Italian citizens for this important symbol of closeness and admiration , which is now embedded in the history of your country”. For the ambassador, the choice to dedicate a stamp to Elizabeth II is also “a very touching gesture”.

The presentation ceremony saw the participation of all the institutions involved in the conception, production and, from today, marketing of the stamp: the State Printing and Mint Institute, Poste Italiane and the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy.